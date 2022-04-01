StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.67.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.38. 398,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

