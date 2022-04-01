StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:PDM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,722.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

