StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

PXLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pixelworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

PXLW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 12,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,019. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 222,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

