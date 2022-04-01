StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

