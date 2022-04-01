StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.
PFBC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,675. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
