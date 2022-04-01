StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.04. 7,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $168,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $67,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

