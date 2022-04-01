StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,878,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $11,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.