StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $579.50 million, a PE ratio of 193.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.