StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.58.

VEEV opened at $212.46 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.61.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

