StockNews.com Downgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Sell

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 310.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

