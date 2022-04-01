StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,719. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

