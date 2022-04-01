StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AIV opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $11,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,726,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,406,000 after purchasing an additional 982,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,864,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

