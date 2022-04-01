StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,054.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,706. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,937.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,885.93.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

