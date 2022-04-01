StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,057. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.