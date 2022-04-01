StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.61. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 98.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,010,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

