StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 11,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

