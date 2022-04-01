StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $115.97. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,358. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.