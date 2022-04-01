StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of Enel Chile stock remained flat at $$1.58 on Thursday. 7,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.
About Enel Chile (Get Rating)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
