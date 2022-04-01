StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Enel Chile stock remained flat at $$1.58 on Thursday. 7,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 85,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter.

About Enel Chile (Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

