StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

NYSE:ELS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 8,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

