StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

