StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 24,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,000. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $605.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,386,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 55,786 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

