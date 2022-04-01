StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $138.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Heska’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

