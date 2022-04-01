StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JRVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

JRVR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,679. The stock has a market cap of $938.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

