StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 767,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,506,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.