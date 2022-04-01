StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

