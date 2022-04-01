StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.
SMBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,667. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.
SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
