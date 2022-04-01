StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $42.57. 148,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

