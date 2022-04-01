StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TELUS (NYSE:TU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.55.

NYSE TU traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 1,935,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

