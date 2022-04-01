StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 39,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

