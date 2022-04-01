StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,701. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

