StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

