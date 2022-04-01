StockNews.com Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.83 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

