StockNews.com Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Buy

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,223.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.