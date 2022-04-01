StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell Buys 500 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BANX stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $141.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.66. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $24.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is presently 82.98%.
StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCastle Financial (BANX)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.