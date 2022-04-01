StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell Buys 500 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $141.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.66. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is presently 82.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

