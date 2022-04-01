StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 190,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707,221 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.70.
STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.
The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
