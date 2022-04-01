StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 190,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707,221 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.70.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

