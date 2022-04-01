Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

SSYS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 13,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Stratasys by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,072,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

