Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.