Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDIG. Cowen reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

