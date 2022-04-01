Strs Ohio Buys 400 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

