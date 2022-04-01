Strs Ohio Grows Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 562.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

