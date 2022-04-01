Strs Ohio Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 382.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.