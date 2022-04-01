Strs Ohio Sells 3,323 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

