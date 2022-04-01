Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.09.

SYK traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,719. Stryker has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

