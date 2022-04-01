Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 386.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.38.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.
