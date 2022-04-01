Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.14. 483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,764,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

