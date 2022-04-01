SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.19 and traded as low as C$6.25. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 103,352 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.42 million and a PE ratio of -62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$257.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.