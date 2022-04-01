SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.
SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.
Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.78. 31,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 2.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
