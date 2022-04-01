SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.78. 31,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

