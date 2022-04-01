Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 18,441,106 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)
Read More
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.