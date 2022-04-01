Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 2,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 4.37. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 0.27%.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 73,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 182,229 shares of company stock worth $726,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 334.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 87,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

