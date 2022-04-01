SuperLauncher Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,528.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.12 million and $18,528.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,241 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

